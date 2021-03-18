Over 3.7 cr Vaccine Doses administered; More than 20 Lakh vaccine doses given in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: The number of COVID tests conducted across the country has crossed 23 cr today. 23,03,13,163 have been conducted as on date.

The cumulative national Positivity Rate continues to remain less than 5.00%. It stands at 4.98% today.

India’s tests per day per million population are more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37%, as of today.

On the other hand, India is fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 4 cr.

3,71,43,255 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,15,267 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 75,68,844 HCWs (1st dose), 46,32,940 HCWs (2nd dose), 77,16,084 FLWs (1st dose) and 19,09,528 FLWs (2nd Dose), 24,57,179 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,28,58,680 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 75,68,844 46,32,940 77,16,084 19,09,528 24,57,179 1,28,58,680 3,71,43,255

More than 20 lakh (20,78,719) vaccine doses were administered on day-61 of the vaccination drive (17th March, 2021).

Of the total, 17,38,750 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,412 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,39,969 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date:17th March,2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities Over60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 62,689 78,085 1,16,054 2,61,884 2,90,771 12,69,236 17,38,750 3,39,969

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 2,52,364 today, comprising 2.20% of the total Positive Cases. A net incline of 17,958 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The graph below gives a snapshot of the COVID19 scenario in India.

Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.54% of the new cases are from these five states.

35,871 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over last one month.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,10,63,025 today. The national Recovery Rate is 96.41%. 17,741 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

172 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 84.88%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (84). Punjab follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Case Fatality Rate remains below 1.5% (1.39%) and is continuously declining.

Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim,Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N & D&N, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.