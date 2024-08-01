Over 29.83 Crore Unorganised Workers Registered on eShram Portal

Ministry of Labour and Employment launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers verified and seeded with Aadhaar. eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) and eShram cards.

As on 26.07.2024, over 29.83 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram Portal, on a self-declaration basis and received eShram cards.

The features developed on eShram portal and the benefits extended to the unorganised workers through eShram portal are as follows: