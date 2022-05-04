Over 2.95 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.48 Cr (1,89,48,01,203) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,34,46,113 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.95 Cr (2,95,09,889) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10405389 2nd Dose 10019349 Precaution Dose 4850346 FLWs 1st Dose 18416165 2nd Dose 17544616 Precaution Dose 7737218 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 29509889 2nd Dose 8040467 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58557194 2nd Dose 42656237 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555870205 2nd Dose 479587735 Precaution Dose 206637 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202952436 2nd Dose 188322961 Precaution Dose 653681 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126888817 2nd Dose 117337981 Precaution Dose 15243880 Precaution Dose 2,86,91,762 Total 1,89,48,01,203

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,509. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,802 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,44,689.

3,205 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,27,327 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.89 Cr (83,89,55,577) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.76% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.98%.