Over 2.86 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.89 Cr (1,88,89,90,935) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,32,98,421 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.86 Cr (2,86,98,710) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10405116 2nd Dose 10016505 Precaution Dose 4794775 FLWs 1st Dose 18415710 2nd Dose 17539302 Precaution Dose 7591757 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 28698710 2nd Dose 6599218 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58425991 2nd Dose 42240428 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555713572 2nd Dose 478122094 Precaution Dose 148084 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202918252 2nd Dose 187948708 Precaution Dose 519876 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126863987 2nd Dose 117097204 Precaution Dose 14931646 Precaution Dose 27986138 Total 1888990935

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,684. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,755 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,33,377.

3,688 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,96,640 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.74 Cr (83,74,42,023) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.66% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.74%.