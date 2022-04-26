Over 2.70 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.95 Cr (1,87,95,76,423) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,30,89,167 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.70 Cr (2,70,96,975) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 4,68,211 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404823 2nd Dose 10013086 Precaution Dose 4715948 FLWs 1st Dose 18415129 2nd Dose 17533583 Precaution Dose 7402619 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 27096975 2nd Dose 3727130 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58203865 2nd Dose 41567113 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555533820 2nd Dose 476068522 Precaution Dose 102702 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202890196 2nd Dose 187497026 Precaution Dose 365509 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126843833 2nd Dose 116804704 Precaution Dose 14389840 Precaution Dose 26976618 Total 1879576423

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,636. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,970 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,23,311.

2,483 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,49,197 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.54 Cr (83,54,69,014) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.58% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.55%.