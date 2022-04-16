Over 2.40Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.38 Cr (1,86,38,31,723) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,26,92,477sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.40 Cr (2,40,16,391) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,10,212precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,04,316
2nd Dose 1,00,07,750
Precaution Dose 45,85,873
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,14,253
2nd Dose 1,75,25,215
Precaution Dose 71,12,025
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,40,16,391
2nd Dose 57,147
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,78,45,181
2nd Dose 4,03,05,973
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,52,21,431
2nd Dose 47,22,70,506
Precaution Dose 24,335
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,28,45,688
2nd Dose 18,67,02,436
Precaution Dose 85,877
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,68,10,089
2nd Dose 11,62,97,530
Precaution Dose 1,32,99,707
Precaution Dose 2,51,07,817
Total 1,86,38,31,723

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at11,366.Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 796patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,07,834.

 

975new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,00,918COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.14Cr (83,14,78,288) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.26% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32%.

 

