Over 11 lakh square feet of space created in recent space audit as part of Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, says I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that over eleven lakh square feet of space has been created in recent space audit. He said, taking cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, the ministry initiated a drive, which lead to space audit after clearing the clutter in different media units under the ministry and Prasar Bharati offices at various locations. He said that in Delhi’s Soochna Bhawan itself one lakh square feet space has been retrieved. He also said, scrap disposed of under the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan could earn about 22 Crore rupees.

Mr Anurag Thakur said , space efficiency and co-locating various wings of the ministry would bring synergy as well. The Minister informed that he personally supervised space audits in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bhopal. He said, similar activities are on in across the country under the ministry.

In the latest edition of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made mentioned the space audit of MIB.

Space audit will provide additional revenue to Prasar Bharati in the form of rentals and reduce burden on exchequer to the ministry.