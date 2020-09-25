Over 1 crore passengers travel by air since Resumption of domestic operations

New Delhi: More than one crore passengers have flownon 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020, informed Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, Civil Aviation. Shri Puri further said that domestic aviation is moving towards pre-COVID figures. He congratulated all stakeholders on achieving this milestone in India’s journey towards creating an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Civil Aviation minister shared that on 24th September,2020, total number of departing passengers was 1,19,702 and total number of arriving passengers during this period was 1,21,126. He added that total departures were 1393 whereas arrivals were 1394 taking the total number of movements of flights to 2787. Further, total number of passenger footfalls at airports across the country was 2,40,828 in a single day.

In the wake of Covid-19, the operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines were ceased with effect from 25th March 2020. These operations resumed after two months on 25th May 2020.

