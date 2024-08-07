Over 1.23 Lakh students enrolled in Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 2023-24; 405 EMRSs functional across the country

At present, a total number of 708 Eklavya Model residential Schools (EMRSs) have been sanctioned across the country, out of which 405 schools are reported to be functional. The State-wise details of the total sanctioned EMRSs are provided below:
|Sl. No.
|State / UT
|No. of EMRSs Sanctioned
|No. of EMRSs Functional
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|28
|28
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|10
|5
|3
|Assam
|15
|1
|4
|Bihar
|3
|0
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|75
|74
|6
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|1
|1
|7
|Gujarat
|45
|34
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|4
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|6
|6
|10
|Jharkhand
|89
|7
|11
|Karnataka
|12
|12
|12
|Kerala
|4
|4
|13
|Ladakh
|3
|0
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|70
|63
|15
|Maharashtra
|37
|37
|16
|Manipur
|21
|3
|17
|Meghalaya
|35
|0
|18
|Mizoram
|17
|6
|19
|Nagaland
|22
|3
|20
|Odisha
|108
|32
|21
|Rajasthan
|31
|30
|22
|Sikkim
|4
|4
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|8
|8
|24
|Telangana
|23
|23
|25
|Tripura
|21
|6
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|3
|27
|Uttarakhand
|4
|4
|28
|West Bengal
|8
|7
|Grand Total
|708
|405
Under the new scheme of EMRS, Ministry releases funds to National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), the autonomous society created in the year 2019 under the Ministry to manage and implement the scheme of EMRS, and NESTS further releases funds to States/ UTs/ PSUs/ Construction Agencies/ State Societies as per their requirements for construction of EMRSs and recurring cost for running of the schools. Prior to 2020-21, this scheme was a component under Grants under Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India and no separate budget allocation was made for the scheme of EMRS. Budget allocation under new EMRS scheme from 2020-21 onwards are as under:
(Rs. in crore)
|Financial Year
|BE
|RE
|Expenditure
|2020-21
|1313.23
|1200.00
|1199.98
|2021-22
|1418.04
|1057.74
|1057.74
|2022-23
|2000.0
|2000.00
|1999.98
|2023-24
|5943.00
|2471.81
|2447.61
|2024-25
|6399.00
|—
|1719.76
The number of students enrolled in EMRSs since 2019-20 to 2023-24 is as under:
|Academic year
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Student Enrolment
in EMRSs
|73391
|90520
|105463
|113275
|123841