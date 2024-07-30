Over ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Disbursed to More Than 11 Crore Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme

Over 3.24 lakh crore rupees have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha today, stated that the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme was released in June this year to over 9.26 crore farmers’ families amounting to more than 20 thousand crore rupees. The Minister also informed that out of the total 51 thousand 849 trained Krishi Sakhis, 34 thousand 973 have been given Agriculture Para-extension worker certificates.