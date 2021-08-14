Outreach Webinar for NGIS-Bhubaneswar: Enabling Women entrepreneurs to co-author innovation growth story of India

Bhubaneswar : STPI Bhubaneswar organised a pan-odisha online outreach event on 13th August 2021 inviting stratups, innovators, students, academicians and researchers to participate in Chunauti #2, the open challenge platform for selection and onboarding of beneficiaries under the New Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS).

Speaking on the occasion Sri Devesh Tyagi, Senior Director, STPI spoke about the huge success of Chunauti #1 for Bhubaneswar and Odisha. He highlighted the extensive infrastructure & facilities created by STPI in Odisha with the active support and cooperation of the State Government. He urged the participants to grab this opportunity and come up with innovative ideas and cost effective tech led solutions for the masses. Mr. Manas Panda, Director, STPI Bhubaneswar spoke about the contribution of STPI to build a robust startup ecosystem in Odisha and encouraged the students and innovators to make Odisha the destination of choice for disruptive and deep tech startups. He mentioned about the six successful startups from Odisha selected for funding under NGIS out of 42 startups across the country.

Mr Rajesh Ram Mishra, Chief Mentor, NGIS for Bhubaneswar location addressed the potential women beneficiaries of Chunauti #2 by summarising the 15 key lessons from a recent survey of women founders of Unicorns across the globe. He talked about Falguni of Nykaa and Divya of Byju, the two determined women who succeeded in turning their startups into Unicorns in India.

Mrs Lopamudra Priyadarshini, GM (CSR & Sustainability), Aditya Birla Group stressed that efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial abilities and traits inherent in women would help our country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals relating on gender equality for women. Ms. Aditi Pany, Founder CEO, Qalara, an online platform for global wholesale buyers narrated her exciting entrepreneurial journey and motivated the women entrepreneurs to push themselves out of the comfort zone to make a real difference to the society. Ms Sanjukta Badhai, Evangelist, Startup Odisha highlighted the incentives extended by Startup Odisha specially to women entrepreneurs and stressed that there is a need for more women to delve into entrepreneurship to contribute to fast economic development of Odisha.

Mr S.R Patra, Joint Director, STPI Bhubaneswar gave a presentation on NGIS and Chunauti #2 with details on eligibility, focus areas, benefits and incentives, seed funding, support extended by STPI’s all India CoE ecosystem and the timelines of the open challenge.

The event had around 150 participants from across the State. Ms Lopa Misha, Chief Operating Officer, Entrepreneur Park, STPI Bhubaneswar conducted the program and offered the vote of thanks.

Related