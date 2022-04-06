OUTR, Bhubaneswar students win the JantraJuga ‘22 Hackathon

Bhubaneswar–JantraJuga ’22: the Utkala Dibasa hackathon was organised on 2nd and 3rd April 2022 at STPI, Bhubaneswar by Mool Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd in association with Reverie Language Technologies. Ashish Mohapatra, Pratik Agrawal, and Aadyasha Sahoo of OUTR, Bhubaneswar bagged the first position and won a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 for building a smart course management system during the hackathon. Prachetas Padhi, Mousumi Das, and Deepak Kumar Sahoo also from OUTR, Bhubaneswar bagged the second position. To everybody’s surprise, Vansika Agarwal and Sunaina Sahoo of SAI International School secured the third position in the hackathon. The hackathon was inaugurated by Mr Arvind Pani, Co-founder & CEO, of Reverie Language Technologies.

JantraJuga ‘22 Hackathon was blessed to have an eminent set of a jury, namely Mr Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Founder & CEO, Curebay, Mr Anand Virani, Co-founder and CEO at Inventa and Mr Arka Jena, General Manager: Head Business Function and Support Services, BFSI CBO at TCS. The participating teams were judged based on clarity of idea, implementation, positive impact on society, domain knowledge and future scope.

The hackathon received participation from students from across the state. Out of 38 teams who had applied for the hackathon, a total of 18 teams were selected to participate on the hackathon day. During the 24 hours hackathon, the participating teams worked day and night and developed working prototypes for various challenges like Citizen Engagement, Smart File Storage System, Course Management System, Goods and Services Management System, and Promotion of the Odia language in the digital medium.

Mrs Subhashree Mishra, co-founder of Mool Innovation Labs commented, “JantraJuga is not meant to be a competition. It is a platform for the collaboration of people, their ideas and technology to lay the foundations of a Digital Odisha. While there were only three teams who won awards, all the participating teams did their absolute best to “Build for Odisha” and “Build From Odisha” within the short time frame. ”

“The goal of the hackathon was to identify and support smart, hard-working individuals who take the onus upon themselves to build solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of the society. Building solutions for India doesn’t mean copying a technology or business model from the west and applying it to India, but rather creating innovative tools, services and products built specifically for India,” said Mr Arvind Pani, Co-founder & CEO, of Reverie Language Technologies.