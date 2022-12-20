Out of the 9068 approved AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres only 4830 are functional in States/UTs

New Delhi : Public Health being a State subject, setting up of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (AHWCs) comes under the purview of the respective State/UT Governments. However, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the National AYUSH Mission (NAM), there is a provision for setting up of AHWCs by upgrading existing AYUSH dispensaries / sub health centres. Under NAM, as per the proposals received from State / UT Governments through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs),9068units of existing AYUSH dispensaries and sub health centres has been approved to be upgraded as AHWCs and as reported by States/UTs out of the approved Units, 4830AHWCshave been made functional.
State/UT wise approved and functional AYUSH HWCs
|S. No.
|Name of the States/UTs
|ApprovedAYUSH HWCs
|Functional AYUSH HWCs
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|6
|6
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|110
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|49
|36
|4
|Assam
|89
|44
|5
|Bihar
|268
|18
|6
|Chandigarh
|12
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|240
|240
|8
|Delhi
|0
|0
|9
|Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu
|0
|0
|10
|Goa
|40
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|365
|223
|12
|Haryana
|569
|361
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|740
|240
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|442
|317
|15
|Jharkhand
|267
|115
|16
|Karnataka
|376
|176
|17
|Kerala
|520
|208
|18
|Ladakh
|14
|0
|19
|Lakshadweep
|7
|5
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|562
|362
|21
|Maharashtra
|294
|281
|22
|Manipur
|17
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|45
|0
|24
|Mizoram
|38
|24
|25
|Nagaland
|49
|4
|26
|Odisha
|250
|135
|27
|Puducherry
|4
|4
|28
|Punjab
|217
|0
|29
|Rajasthan
|1000
|484
|30
|Sikkim
|18
|18
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|350
|250
|32
|Telangana
|421
|421
|33
|Tripura
|84
|0
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|1034
|500
|35
|Uttarakhand
|300
|70
|36
|West Bengal
|271
|271
|Total
|9068
|4830
This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.