Out of the 9068 approved AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres only 4830 are functional in States/UTs

New Delhi : Public Health being a State subject, setting up of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (AHWCs) comes under the purview of the respective State/UT Governments. However, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the National AYUSH Mission (NAM), there is a provision for setting up of AHWCs by upgrading existing AYUSH dispensaries / sub health centres. Under NAM, as per the proposals received from State / UT Governments through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs),9068units of existing AYUSH dispensaries and sub health centres has been approved to be upgraded as AHWCs and as reported by States/UTs out of the approved Units, 4830AHWCshave been made functional.

State/UT wise approved and functional AYUSH HWCs

S. No. Name of the States/UTs ApprovedAYUSH HWCs Functional AYUSH HWCs 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 6 6 2 Andhra Pradesh 110 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 36 4 Assam 89 44 5 Bihar 268 18 6 Chandigarh 12 5 7 Chhattisgarh 240 240 8 Delhi 0 0 9 Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu 0 0 10 Goa 40 9 11 Gujarat 365 223 12 Haryana 569 361 13 Himachal Pradesh 740 240 14 Jammu & Kashmir 442 317 15 Jharkhand 267 115 16 Karnataka 376 176 17 Kerala 520 208 18 Ladakh 14 0 19 Lakshadweep 7 5 20 Madhya Pradesh 562 362 21 Maharashtra 294 281 22 Manipur 17 3 23 Meghalaya 45 0 24 Mizoram 38 24 25 Nagaland 49 4 26 Odisha 250 135 27 Puducherry 4 4 28 Punjab 217 0 29 Rajasthan 1000 484 30 Sikkim 18 18 31 Tamil Nadu 350 250 32 Telangana 421 421 33 Tripura 84 0 34 Uttar Pradesh 1034 500 35 Uttarakhand 300 70 36 West Bengal 271 271 Total 9068 4830

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.