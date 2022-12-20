NationalTop News

Out of the 9068 approved AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres only 4830 are functional in States/UTs

New Delhi : Public Health being a State subject, setting up of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (AHWCs) comes under the purview of the respective State/UT Governments. However, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the National AYUSH Mission (NAM), there is a provision for setting up of AHWCs by upgrading existing AYUSH dispensaries / sub health centres. Under NAM, as per the proposals received from State / UT Governments through their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs),9068units of existing AYUSH dispensaries and sub health centres has been approved to be upgraded as AHWCs and as reported by States/UTs out of the approved Units, 4830AHWCshave been made functional.

State/UT wise approved and functional AYUSH HWCs

S. No. Name of the States/UTs ApprovedAYUSH HWCs Functional AYUSH HWCs
1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 6 6
2 Andhra Pradesh 110 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 36
4 Assam 89 44
5 Bihar 268 18
6 Chandigarh 12 5
7 Chhattisgarh 240 240
8 Delhi 0 0
9 Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu 0 0
10 Goa 40 9
11 Gujarat 365 223
12 Haryana 569 361
13 Himachal Pradesh 740 240
14 Jammu & Kashmir 442 317
15 Jharkhand 267 115
16 Karnataka 376 176
17 Kerala 520 208
18 Ladakh 14 0
19 Lakshadweep 7 5
20 Madhya Pradesh 562 362
21 Maharashtra 294 281
22 Manipur 17 3
23 Meghalaya 45 0
24 Mizoram 38 24
25 Nagaland 49 4
26 Odisha 250 135
27 Puducherry 4 4
28 Punjab 217 0
29 Rajasthan 1000 484
30 Sikkim 18 18
31 Tamil Nadu 350 250
32 Telangana 421 421
33 Tripura 84 0
34 Uttar Pradesh 1034 500
35 Uttarakhand 300 70
36 West Bengal 271 271
Total 9068 4830

 

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

