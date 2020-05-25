Out of 10 flights which were scheduled for #Bhubaneswar Airport today, 5 flights cancelled

Bhubaneswar: Out of 10 flights which were scheduled for today, 5 flights have been cancelled, 1 flight has already landed (Vistara’s flight from Delhi) and other four flights will land in the evening today informed Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

5 flights to be arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport Today. Of 5 flights, one (Vistra) from Delhi landed at Bhubaneswar Airport this morning. 60 passengers departs to New Delhi in same flight. 4 more following flights to arrive today:

1- AirIndia from #Delhi at 6.30 PM

2- Air Asia from #Bangalore at 7.35 PM

3- Indigo from #Bangalore at 8.35 PM

4- Indigo from #Delhi at 10:30 PM

