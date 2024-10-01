Our vision is a cancer-free future generation, where everyone has access to accurate tests and affordable treatment: Meghalaya Health Minister

Cancer needs a mission approach: Meghalaya Health Secretary

SHILLONG: Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya today highlighted the grave incidence of cancer in the country, especially in the North-Eastern region.

Addressing the ‘FICCI Roundtable for North-Eastern region’, held under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, on the ‘Roadmap for Making Cancer Care Affordable and Accessible in India’, Dr Lyngdoh said, “Our vision is a cancer-free future generation, where everyone has access to accurate tests and affordable cancer treatment.”

Dr Lyngdoh shared that the Chief Minister of Meghalaya has worked towards ensuring that fundamental interventions for cancer treatment are available to the citizens. “Cancer surveillance is our top priority. By leveraging technological advancements, we can save countless lives. This roundtable will help us in formulating a policy that is achievable. Let’s unite to forge partnerships amongst all stakeholders to battle against cancer,” she emphasized.

Mr Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Meghalaya emphasised on the need for a mission approach for tackling the cancer crisis. He highlighted that a lack of awareness and certain cultural practices contribute to the state’s cancer burden. To address this, he said, “Government of Meghalaya launched the Cancer Mission, a screening-based program focused on early detection and prevention and already screened individuals over 30 years of age in Khasi District.” He also emphasized on the role of AYUSH techniques in preventing relapses and managing stress.

FICCI, recognizing the critical nature of the cancer crisis in India, established a multi-stakeholder Task Force in 2022 to focus on developing strategic solutions to address the growing cancer burden. Mr Raj Gore, Chair, FICCI Task Force on Cancer Care and CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) said, “The Northeast region of India faces unique healthcare challenges, particularly in cancer care. Despite being a relatively small region, it has some of the highest cancer incidence rates in the country. This is primarily due to high tobacco consumption, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and delayed diagnosis. Tobacco usage is a major contributor to cancer, accounting for 57% of all cancers in men and 28% in women. To address this, there is a need for comprehensive prevention strategies, early detection initiatives, and improved access to treatment.”

Dr Joram Beda, Commissioner & Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Meghalaya said, “The government is formulating a cancer policy that will include (treatment) protocols, palliative care as well as psychological support for the patients.”

In partnership with EY, the FICCI Cancer Care Task Force published a report titled “Call for Action: Making Quality Cancer Care More Accessible and Affordable in India,” which has been shared with relevant healthcare authorities to drive meaningful action. FICCI is now organising Regional Roundtables on Cancer Care under the aegis of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, for further awareness as well as garnering further suggestions from stakeholders across the country. Four roundtables have been held in Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Bhuvaneswar and Jaipur. The Roundtable in Shillong was organised in partnership with AstraZeneca, HCG Hospitals, Varian and Indian Medical Parliamentarians’ Forum (IMPF).

Other key stakeholders like Prof Nalin Mehta, Director, North-Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRHIMS), Shillong; Mr T G Momin, MCS, Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Meghalaya; Dr Anisha Mawlong, Member Secretary, State Cancer Society of Meghalaya cum HOD Oncology Department, Civil Hospital Shillong; Prof Dr Caleb Harris, Additional Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Oncology, NEIGRIHMS; Mr Vineet Gupta, Co-Lead, FICCI Task Force on Cancer Care & & Head- Government Affairs, Siemens Healthineers, addressed the Roundtable.

The FICCI Cancer Roundtable was attended by around 40 stakeholders from Meghalaya and neighbouring states, including government officials, senior clinicians and representatives of hospitals, medtech and pharma companies.

According to the National Cancer Registry Program, Manipur recorded a 6.48% increase in cancer cases in 2022, significantly higher than the national average of 2.45%. This followed a 3.71% increase in 2021. Similarly, Sikkim saw a 6.67% rise in 2022, while Tripura reported a 3.51% increase. Mizoram experienced a 3.44% rise, Meghalaya had a 2.79% increase, and Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh recorded increases of 2.71%, 2.45%, and 2.16%, respectively.

FICCI-EY Report 2022 on ‘Call for Action: Making quality cancer care more accessible and affordable in India’ (click here to download)