Our vision in Amrit Kaal should be of such a judicial system, which provides easy justice, speedy justice and justice for all: Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in a joint conference of Chief Ministers of states and Chief Justices of High Courts held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference and also addressed it. Chief Justice of India Shri NV Ramana and Law and Justice Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju also addressed the conference.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said, “While the role of the Judiciary in our country is that of the guardian of the Constitution, the Legislature represents the aspirations of the citizens. I am sure that the confluence and this balance of these two Articles of the Constitution, will prepare a roadmap of an effective and time bound judicial system. He said that these 75 years of independence have continuously clarified the roles and responsibilities of both judiciary and executive. He said that whenever and wherever necessary, this relation has continuously evolved to give direction to the country.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that mediation is also an important tool for settlement of pending cases in the courts, particularly so at the local level. There is a thousands of years old tradition of settlement of disputes through mediation in our society. He said that mutual consent and mutual participation is a different human concept of justice in its own way. With this thought in mind, the Prime Minister said, the government has introduced the Mediation Bill in Parliament as an umbrella legislation. He said, “With our rich legal expertise, we can become a world guru in the field of settlement by mediation. We can present a model to the whole world.” This conference was organized for effective coordination of efforts to ensure speedy justice to the citizens of the country. During the day-long conference, the ways of finding common ground for synergizing efforts in this direction by the executive and the judiciary were discussed at length.

The joint conference was a valuable opportunity to bring the executive and the judiciary on one platform. The conference discussed the steps needed to prepare a roadmap to make justice accessible to the people in a simple and convenient manner as well as to deal with the various challenges before the justice system.

In the conference, discussion was held on the establishment of such a judicial system which provides for easy justice, speedy justice and justice for all. The conference also discussed the possibilities of technology in the judicial system with the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts to take it further.

Discussion was also held with the Chief Ministers of the states on how extremely important it is for courts to function in a safe environment to ensure free and fair justice and about ensuring adequate security in judges and court premises.

Discussion was also held in the conference, on how the judicial process of the country was operated by the courts of the country by conducting hearings through digital medium during the Corona pandemic. It was told that the Corona virus pandemic had badly affected the justice delivery system, but the courts met these challenges through digital means. The High Court and the subordinate courts together heard about two crore cases digitally.