Our handicrafts are our living heritage; all efforts should be made to promote them – Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that our handicrafts are our living heritage and appealed to all consumers of handicraft to appreciate local and be vocal about it. Stressing the need to promote organised marketing and branding of Indian handicraft products, he said that interior designers must focus on this rich mine.

Addressing a gathering after presenting Shilp Guru and National Awards (2017, 2018, 2019) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that the unique talent of our master craftsmen is representative of Bharat. “With your subtle workmanship, you embellish and enrich India’s cultural diversity. You represent India’s rich tradition of skills and craftsmanship,” he told the Shilp Gurus present.

Shri Dhankhar described Indian craftsmen as the impactful ambassadors of our culture and creativity and said that by honouring them, the nation is honouring those generations of unknown skilled craftsmen, who have left behind such a rich legacy.

Observing that it takes generations of training to master these skills, the Vice President said that on account of their creativity, skills and the hard work, India’s handicraft is the most sought after in the world. “You represent India’s creative tradition, you carry India’s Intangible heritage of craftsmanship,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of the handicraft sector in the Indian economy, Shri Dhankhar said it employs more than seven million people, a vast segment of which is the craftspeople in rural & semi-urban areas. He expressed happiness that the handicraft industry in India is dominated by female artisans who form over 56% of the total artisans.

The Vice President praised the initiatives by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts and the Union Textile Ministry in ensuring welfare and wellbeing of the Indian artisans.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Distribution and Textiles, Smt. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shri Shantmanu, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, awardees from across India and other dignitaries were present.