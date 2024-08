The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today said that his government is committed towards welfare of the farmers.

Shri Modi said his meeting with the farmers was a memorable experience.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“हमारी सरकार किसान-कल्याण के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। इसी दिशा में अन्नदाताओं से मिलने का अनुभव यादगार बन गया।”