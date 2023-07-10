Our Government will keep working towards a vibrant fisheries sector with a strong emphasis on improving lives of fish farmers: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remarked that the Government will keep working towards a vibrant fisheries sector with a strong emphasis on improving lives of fish farmers.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Shri Parshottam Rupala on the occasion of National Fish Farmers’ Day, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Our Government will keep working towards a vibrant fisheries sector, with a strong emphasis on improving lives of fish farmers be it through access to more credit, better markets etc.”