OSL’s CSR Commitment To Odisha: Continues Logistic Support To Fight Against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar : In a major step towards ensuring fully logistic support to the Odisha Government, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) carried out the Customs and Airport clearances of a special cargo flight carrying the consignment of 1300 medical grade oxygen cylinders as well as other medical consumables which were airlifted from China and landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on 30th May 2021.

OSL Group extends this support by not claiming any service charges. This is for the second time in this month, OSL Group has rendered logistic support.

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), OSL Group has been aiding the Government and the people of the Odisha by extending and sharing resources, helping in the vaccination process, focusing on employee welfare and many more.

Extending his support to his own home State, Shri Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director (MD), OSL Group said, “The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save precious lives of our fellow human beings. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to the State. I’m extending my deep gratitude to the AMNS India Limited for arranging such a huge volume of Oxygen cylinders for our State.”