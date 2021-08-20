OSL Handles Heavy-Lift Cargo Export 1st Time from Odisha’s Paradip Port

Paradip: In an epoch-making development, heavy lift mining equipments comprising Haulpak dumpers and excavators, exported abroad through Paradip Port.

It is for the first time in the history of the premier sea port of Odisha and pertinent to note that it was handled by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL).

While the exporting firm is Thriveni Earth Movers Private Limited, it is exporting 128 numbers of heavy as well as small equipments comprising 37 Haulpak dumpers and excavators of about 4500 metric tonnes (MT) to Taboneo Port in Indonesia. The cargo is to be used for mining activities there.

TP Roy Choudhury Private Limited and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) are the stevedores and exporters handling agents respectively.

Heavy equipments are being loaded very carefully keeping safety of the ship and port in mind.

Though due to the low pressure loading is being affected, the exporters and ship are taking all precautionary measures while loading the cargo.

More such type of exports will be done in future, informed the sources.