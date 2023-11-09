OSL Group founder bags ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for reshaping Shipping & Logistics scenario in Eastern India

Bhubaneswar : On the august occasion of the 4th Edition of prestigious Times Business Awards Odisha 2023, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) founder Sri Mahimananda (Mahima) Mishra was conferred with the coveted ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for reshaping the shipping and logistics scenario in eastern India.

The OSL Group founder received the honour at a glittering event organized by the TIMES Group at the Central Hall, Mayfair Convention here in the state capital city.

Notably, the TIMES Group organizes such a glorious event in a bid to celebrate and honour outstanding business houses and business leaders who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and communities as decided by a renowned research agency.