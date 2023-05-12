OSL Bags “Best Stevedores for the Year 2022-23” Award From Paradip Port Authority

Bhubaneswar: Adding yet another feather to its cap of pride and performance, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has recently been adorned with the prestigious “Best Stevedores for the Year 2022-23” award by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) for handling highest cargo.

The coveted award and certificate was received by Mr. Harihar Dash, G.M. (Comml) and Mr. Subash Acharya, G.M. (O) from Mr. P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA in a grand ceremony.

Elated at such a glorious development, Odisha’s ace OSL Group in its reactions said, “We congratulate Team Paradip for the spectacular achievement and exemplary team work. We wish our team will achieve further heights through their hard work and commitment.”

Need to be mentioned here that, OSL Group has already bagged the “Best Logistic Company of the Year” for successful diversification in multiple logistics in the 7th Edition of ‘East Coast Maritime Forum 2022’ held in Kolkata on 24th February, 2022 as well as organized by the EXIM India Shipping Times.