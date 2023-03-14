Oscar-wins are another facet of our global rise and recognition, says the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated the teams of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ in the Rajya Sabha today on their historic wins at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. These Oscar wins mark a new recognition of the full spectrum of cinema that India produces, the Chairman highlighted in as he addressed the House during the second phase of the Budget Session.

Shri Dhankhar underlined that the success at the Oscars is yet another facet India’s global rise and recognition. “These achievements also reflect global appreciation of vast talent, immense creativity and sheer dedication of Indian artistes,” he added.

The Vice President expressed his conviction that these victories would further the internationalization of India’s film industry. A day before his congratulatory message in the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President had lauded ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ for ‘beautifully reflecting our deep connection with Nature’, and described the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ as a symbol of India’s dynamism and infectious energy.

The text of the Vice President’s speech in English is as follows:

Hon’ble Members, the 95th Academy Award function at Los Angeles was a moment of glory for us. “The Elephant Whisperers” Ms. Kartiki Gonsalves’ debut film won the Best Documentary Short Film Oscar and the song “Naatu Naatu” composed by Shri M.M. Keeravani, with lyrics by Shri Chandra Bose from S.S. Rajamouli’s Film RRR won the Oscar best original song.

The wins for “The Elephant Whisperers” and RRR mark a new recognition of full spectrum of cinema that India produces. This will further the internationalization of India’s film industry. These achievements also reflect global appreciation of vast talent, immense creativity and sheer dedication of Indian artistes. Another facet of our global rise and recognition.

On my own behalf and on behalf of this august House, I congratulate the entire team of artistes associated with the documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” and the movie RRR for this well earned and deserved recognition.