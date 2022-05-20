Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) donates RS 10,00,000 to Manam Foundation

Bhubaneswar : Continuing its people friendly CSR activities, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has donated Rs 10, 00,000 to Manam Foundation. Manam foundation is an NGO and they are engaged for improving, developing, and sustaining mental health of various target groups that need special attention and efforts for their mental wellness.

On behalf of OSL Group, Shri P.K Panda, Executive Director (HR & IR) has handed over the cheque to Dr. Anuradha Mahapatra Founder of Manam Foundation.

This amount will be used for better facilitation work in the area of Mental Wellness through Service, Awareness, Education, Formation of Support Groups and Advocacy.

Speaking on the purpose of such support and contribution Shri Mahimananda Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director, OSL Group said we firmly believe there is not only an opportunity, but an obligation for the private sector to play a critical role in addressing the problem. The OSL Group is proud to be making an impact on this critical issue.

Pertinent to note that, OSL Group, as a major corporate house in the state, has been helping the Odisha government during the Covid crisis through its various welfare activities.

In a quick response to the clarion call made by the Chief Minister urging people to wear mask amid the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic, OSL Group distributed one lakh masks to the general public for creating awareness on the merits of religiously using masks to beat the pandemic. Besides, it extended logistic support in the unloading of medical oxygen cylinders at the Paradip Port.