Orissa High Court Grants Relief to 49 Applicants Barred from OPSSB Posts

The Orissa High Court intervened to assist 49 applicants barred from applying for 1,360 sepoy/constable posts due to age restrictions. The Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) set the age limit at 23, disqualifying the applicants. They challenged this in court, citing a lack of age relaxation.

Justice Sashikanta Mishra ruled that the candidates must be allowed to submit their applications and participate in the recruitment process, with hearings set for November 22. The court highlighted that the general age limit for state government service is 32 years, acknowledging the need for relaxation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.