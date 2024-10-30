Orissa HC Upholds Odisha Govt’s Decision to Merge Schools with Low Enrollment

The Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s decision to merge schools with fewer than 20 students, a move aimed at enhancing the student-teacher ratio, infrastructure, and academic environment. This judgment by Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman followed multiple hearings after the School and Mass Education Department’s 2020 notification proposing the merger of around 16,000 schools. Although 168 petitions challenged this decision, citing violations of the Odisha Right to Education Rules, the division bench ruled in favor of the merger, prioritizing improved educational resources and reduced teacher burden.