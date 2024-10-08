Orissa HC Orders Immediate CCTV Installation in All Police Stations Following Bharatpur Case

The Orissa High Court has ordered the immediate installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations across the state in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the Bharatpur assault case.

During the hearing, the court noted the lack of CCTV at the Bharatpur police station and praised the government’s initiative. The state plans to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for better police management.

Currently, 456 out of 593 police stations in Odisha have non-operational CCTV, and 13 stations lack any CCTV. The High Court has mandated the installation of cameras in these 13 stations within 15 days. Control of all CCTV systems will be centralized in the offices of district Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the Director General (DG) of Police.