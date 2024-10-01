Oriflame Shines at Swedish Networking Reception: 80% Women Brand Partners and 85% ‘Made in India’ Products Drive Sustainability and Empowerment

Bhubaneswar: Oriflame, a leading Swedish holistic well-being brand, took pride in participating at the prestigious Swedish Networking Reception organized by the Swedish Embassy last week. The event, which brought together other iconic Swedish brands like Ikea, Volvo, H&M, and Tetra Pak, centered around the theme of sustainability and the crucial role these brands play in fostering India-Sweden relations.

At the event, Oriflame showcased its commitment to sustainability with a 100% biodegradable stall, symbolizing its close-to-nature approach. Additionally, a significant achievement for the company is that 80% of Oriflame’s brand partners are women, while 85% of its products sold in India are produced locally, highlighting the brand’s contribution to the country’s economic and social landscape. These efforts exemplify the synergy between Sweden’s global sustainability leadership and India’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speaking about Oriflame’s ethos, Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President & Head of India said, “We are committed to empowering millions of women by offering them financial independence through our business model. With 60% of our global workforce being women, we are dedicated to gender equality and uplifting communities through our safe, eco-friendly products that meet both Indian and European standards.”

Furthering its sustainability goals, 95% of Oriflame’s rinse-off products launched in 2023 are formulated to be biodegradable, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to a greener future. Through its focus on promoting micro-entrepreneurship, Oriflame continues to foster a positive impact on society while leading the charge for clean beauty.