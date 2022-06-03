Organized Industry on cow based products is a reality now: Parshottam Rupala

New Delhi : Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that Global Confederation of Cow-based Industries (GCCI) has proved that organized Industry on Cow based products is a reality now. Speaking at the global webinar jointly organized by ICAR-CIRC and GCCI on the occasion of World Milk Day 2022, Shri Rupala appreciated GCCI for having established a new dimension by making such Confederation. Scientists, Veterinarians, Industrialists, Farmers from across the globe attended the online event. The topic of the webinar was – Sustainability in the Dairy sector as well as Environmental, Nutritional and Socio Economic empowerment.

Shri Rupala said that world is now aware about the importance of Cows. He added that Corona period has established the importance in looking towards means for immunity. He added that the world is returning towards Milk, Ghee and other Cow products. He said that youth is showing enthusiasm in Cow Entrepreneurship. He pointed out that in New India the people working in this sector are be in recognized and appreciated. Speaking on the occasion he informed that Government of India has approved 4000 Mobile Veterinary Units. He added that one needs to dial 1962 to call for Cattle Ambulance and this will revolutionize this sector.

GCCI founder Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that there is a paradigm Shift under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country is transforming. He said that milk of Desi Cow is elixir, keeping us healthy and full of vitality throughout life.

Dr Abhijit Mitra, Director, ICAR-CIRC talked about CIRC work, achievements and research findings for improvement of cattle for high profitability. He added that the Milk giving capacity of Indigenous Cows is increasing. He further saud that India contributes 21% of total milk production in world.

Managing Director of Amul, Dr. R.S. Sodhi discussed about the sustainability through Dairy sector. He told supply chain efficiency in dairy sector of India is the best in the world.