Organizations under Ministry of Textiles conduct ‘Cleaning of Office Premises’ under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024

Organizations under the Ministry of Textiles conducted ‘Cleaning of Office Premises’ under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign.

National Institute of Fashion Technology:

Mass-scale cleanliness of dining and cooking spaces activities were undertaken under the Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign on 01.10.2024.

The Cotton Corporation of India Ltd., Navi Mumbai

As a part of the “Swatchhata Hi Seva “ Campaign, a mass-scale cleanliness drive at public spaces was undertaken wherein all officials offered their Shramdaan in the said activity.

Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts):

This office has done fogging of pest control activity. Fogging machines, also known as foggers or misters, serve as versatile tools in pest control and disinfection. These machines work by producing a fine mist or fog of pesticide or disinfectant solution, which effectively reaches and treats areas that are difficult to access using traditional methods.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd., (CCIC) New Delhi:

Pest control drive was undertaken at CCIC, JVB Showroom during the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Campaign 2024.