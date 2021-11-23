Organic India wins Outstanding Sustainable Farmer Income Enhancement (Mid Corporates) Award at Agri Summit & Awards instituted by FICCI

Mumbai : Recognising its contribution towards promoting sustainable agricultural development and programs, Organic India – a leading multinational organic product manufacturing company – was bestowed the Outstanding Sustainable Farmer Income Enhancement (Mid Corporates) Award at Agri Summit & Awards organized by FICCI on 18th November 2021.

Based on the theme, Envisioning Smart and Sustainable Agriculture, the summit brought policymakers and value chain players on a common platform to deliberate practical and scalable strategies for smart and sustainable agriculture. The distinguished participants discussed and recommended practical pathways for the promotion and adoption of best practices for sustainable agriculture on a large scale and to generate awareness of existing solutions available for pursuing smart agriculture.

Dr Ashok Dalwai, CEO, NRAA, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt of India handed over the award to Mr. Balram Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Organic India, for the brand’s outstanding contribution towards the development of sustainable agriculture practices that have contributed to an increase in farmers’ income.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Mr Balram Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Organic India, said: “Organic India is committed to improving the livelihood of small and marginal farmers of India as per our ethos of inspiring, promoting and supporting true wellness and respect for all beings and Mother Nature. Our focus has always been on doing business sustainably and establishing an ecologically sustainable model. Our growth is aided by the progressive policies of the government that are empowering the entire industry. Therefore, this recognition gives a huge boost to our confidence.”

Organic India has grown to become one of India’s most trusted organic brands. The organisation works with more than 2,500 farmers to create favourable economic, environmental and social ecosystems, as well as to promote healthy lifestyles and conscious living via bio-regenerative farming practices that benefit the environment with each crop cycle.