Organic Date Palm Jaggery, A Major Attraction in Odisha Mandap at IITF, New Delhi

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar, 20 Nov: Odisha’s packed jaggery made from date palm draws attention of the buyers of New Delhi. This GI product, called ‘Odisha Khajuri Guda’, a natural sweetener, has become a best-seller at ‘Odisha Mandap’ during the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024.

The Odisha Pavilion at Hall No. 2 in Bharat Mandapam showcasing a wide range of Odisha handlooms, handicrafts, tribal and rural produces has witnessed encouraging footfall. The date palm jaggery is attracting buyers from different states. The palm jaggery stall has witnessed business worth over Rs. 35,000 at the ongoing trade fair till Tuesday.

“Date palm jaggery is very beneficial for health, which is why we purchase it every year from this trade fair. What draws me is its distinct taste. While visiting ‘Odisha Mandap’ we purchased a few packs of date palm jaggery,” says Bharat Bhushan Arora, a Delhi resident.

Date palm jaggery made from date palm has been a staple in Odisha’s rich culinary heritage. Enriched in health benefits, its demand has surged in recent times in the state and beyond.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Department, Government of Odisha, has set up a dedicated stall at the ‘Odisha Mandap’ for promotion & sale of date palm jaggery. Additionally, an array of handicrafts designed from palm and date leaves, including household items, are also on sale. Visitors are showing interest in buying these unique and eco-friendly products.

“Everyone in our family consumes jaggery regularly and we always look forward to buying it from the Odisha Pavilion. This year is no exception. We appreciate that it’s produced organically, which makes it a wonderful addition to our diet,” remarks Dharamveer Agarwal, a visitor to IITF.

“Visitors showing interest to buy this traditional delicacy of Odisha from our stall every year,” states Anil Kumar Behera, Marketing In-Charge, Odisha Rajya Talgur Samabaya Sangh Ltd. (ORTSS), who is attending the trade fair. ORTSS, an apex cooperative body under the Govt of Odisha promotes production and sale of date palm jaggery procured from various parts of the state.

ORTSS promotes cultivation of date palm and palm trees across various districts. Farmers collect the sap from date palm trees before dawn to preserve its distinct flavor. The juice thus collected is then boiled to produce jaggery. The primary talgur cooperatives located across the state collect the jaggery and package it for distribution. The entire process is carried out organically.

ORTSS has its presence in nine districts namely, Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri, of the state. Notably, the districts of Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal and Gajapati are the major producers of date palm jaggery. It operates through 23 primary talgur cooperatives which facilitate the production of date palm jaggery and generating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

To enhance market connectivity for date palm jaggery, ORTSS has established sales outlets. Currently, the product is available at outlets in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-2 and Gandamunda along with Chandini Chowk at Cuttack. Dedicated stalls are also being set up at various state and national-level trade fairs to promote and sell the item.