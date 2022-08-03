Optimum stock of food grain available in the country: Centre

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the foodgrains stocks in the country are not on a 15 year low (as on 1st April) as can be seen from the details as under:

(Figs. In Lakh Tons)

Sr. No. Years Wheat Rice Foodgrains 1 2008-09 58.03 138.35 196.38 2 2009-10 134.29 216.04 350.33

3 2010-11 161.25 267.13 428.38 4 2011-12 153.64 288.20 441.84 5 2012-13 199.52 333.50 533.02 6 2013-14 242.07 354.68 596.75 7 2014-15 178.34 202.78 381.12 8 2015-16 172.21 170.94 343.15 9 2016-17 145.38 221.61 366.99 10 2017-18 80.59 230.81 311.40 11 2018-19 132.31 248.73 381.04 12 2019-20 169.92 293.94 463.86 13 2020-21 247.00 322.39 569.39 14 2021-22 273.04 291.18 564.22 15 2022-23 189.90 323.22 513.12

Further, the system of Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) has been implemented throughout the country since 2013 covering a maximum of about 81.35 crore beneficiaries. The Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries are provided 5 Kg per head/month and Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) families are provided 35 Kg/month.

In order to ensure management of foodgrain stocks as per norms, to ease the pressure on the logistics and after due consultations with States/UTs, this Department had revised the wheat and rice ratio without changing the overall allocation of foodgrains under National Food Security Act (NFSA) for 12 States/UTs for the remaining 10 months of the current FY 2022-23 i.e. June, 2022 to March, 2023.

All necessary measures to ensure food security under NFSA, Other Welfare Schemes and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) are already in place.

State Government agencies and Food Corporation of India (FCI) purchase wheat & paddy within the stipulated period with prescribed Fair Average Quality (FAQ) specification at MSP for Central Pool.

The estimates for procurement of wheat and paddy are finalized by Government of India in consultation with State Governments and Food Corporation of India, before the commencement of each marketing season based upon estimated production, marketable surplus and agricultural crop pattern. Increase or decrease of procurement estimate is decided on the basis of estimated production, marketable surplus and agricultural crop pattern

Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) is operated under the joint responsibility of the Central and the State/UT Governments. Central Government is responsible only for procurement, allocation as per NFSA and transportation of such foodgrains upto the designated depots of the Food Corporation of India in the State/UT. The operational responsibilities for lifting and distribution of foodgrains within the States/UTs, identification of eligible beneficiaries, issuance of ration cards to them, redressal of grievances and supervision over and monitoring of functioning of Fair Price Shops (FPSs) etc. rest with the concerned State/UT Governments. Further the scheme of End-to-End Computerization of PDS has been implemented all over the country that ensures transparency and rightful targeting of NFSA beneficiaries in the country through Aadhar-biometric authentication.