Bhubaneswar: OPSC OCS Exam 2022 selection list published; Swetashree Mohapatra tops OPSC Odisha Civil Services Exam-2022.

As per the selection list published by the commission, Swetashree Mohapatra secured Rank 1, while Prinkil Parbin Parida secured Rank 2. Dipti Ranjan Pati was third in the selection list published by the OPSC.

While a total of 683 candidates have been recommended in the selection list, 258 are females. In the top ten, there are five male and five female candidates.

The Main (Written) Examination was conducted between February 25 to March 3, 2024 and the Personality Test from September 10 to October 7, 2024.

According to an official release, 683 candidates have been selected for different posts in the Odisha Civil Services.

The results along with merit list is available for viewing on the official website at opsc.gov.in.