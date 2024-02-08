Opposition Alleges Exclusion of Elected Representatives in Odisha’s AONO Scheme Implementation

In a recent turn of events, the Odisha government’s flagship initiative, ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ (AONO) scheme, has come under fire from the opposition parties. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have launched scathing criticism against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government, alleging neglect of elected representatives under the panchayati raj institutions.

The AONO scheme, which was launched in December last year with a substantial budget exceeding Rs 4,200 crore, aims to bolster rural infrastructure and foster the promotion of the state’s rich cultural heritage, particularly the “Jagannath culture”. One of its primary components involves providing financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to each gram panchayat for the implementation of various infrastructure projects aimed at grassroots development.

However, opposition leaders have raised concerns about the alleged sidelining of elected representatives in the execution of these projects. Both the BJP and Congress have accused the government of bypassing the involvement of local leaders and neglecting their role in decision-making processes related to the scheme’s implementation.

The opposition’s allegations were articulated vociferously, with representatives emphasizing the importance of inclusive governance and the active participation of elected members in driving development initiatives at the grassroots level. They argue that sidelining elected representatives not only undermines the principles of democracy but also hampers the effective implementation of projects tailored to meet the needs of local communities.

In response to these accusations, the ruling BJD has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, refuting claims of neglecting elected representatives. They maintain that the AONO scheme is being implemented in a transparent and inclusive manner, with due consideration given to the involvement of panchayat representatives in the decision-making processes.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes are on the Odisha government to address the concerns raised by the opposition and ensure that the AONO scheme lives up to its promise of fostering comprehensive rural development while upholding the principles of participatory governance.