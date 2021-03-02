OPPO F19 Pro Series to launch with Varun Dhawan as the new Ambassador

New Delhi: OPPO, a leading global smart device brand is all set to introduce yet another 5G videography expert, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, in the Indian market. The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the latest addition to the popular F series and is packed with videography-enhancing features ideal to redraw the boundaries of users’ creativity. OPPO today also announced its association with leading Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan as their Ambassador for the F series.

Speaking on how the association with Varun Dhawan, Mr. Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we are committed to bringing bold innovations stemming from industry leading technology that speaks to consumers that seek and want to be their best. Varun Dhawan is at the vanguard of the next generation of actors who are pushing themselves and their art to new heights. His effervescent personality and staggering ability as an actor made him the natural choice for the OPPO F series. We look forward to partnering with him in positioning the F series position as the smartphone of choice for youth”.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G features AI Highlight Portrait Video that allows anyone to become a video expert. The feature optimises video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting for light. Be it low light night or bright backgrounds, portrait videos on the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G are vivid, with sharp details, balance and natural skin tones. The AI enabled portrait shots truly puts this smartphone “Ahead in Photography and videography.”

Once the AI determines the type of video you’re filming, it will correspondingly apply either or both Ultra Night Video and HDR Video algorithms to brighten up the shot. The Ultra Night Video leverages proprietary algorithms to ensure more dynamic night-time videos and photos. The AI Highlight Portrait Video will be the ideal feature for capturing brilliant and exquisite portrait shots with ease.

The F19 Pro+ 5G will also be the first F series smartphone to be equipped with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility that will enable faster download and upload speeds. Not only this, OPPO F19 Pro+ will feature 8 Antennas in a new 360° wrap-around design for better signal performance whether the mobile phone is in landscape or portrait mode or however it is held. Depending on the network availability, F19 Pro+ will also support 4G/5G Seamless Data Switch enabling the device to switch between 4G and 5G networks automatically.

As a consumer-focused brand, OPPO has strived to delight consumers with amazing products and experiences. OPPO’s F Series has been a massive hit with consumers in India. Starting from the very first model, the F Series showcased OPPO’s commitment to bringing the trendiest technology to customers and has been committed to make technology meaningful and easy to use. The last generation in F Series, F17 Pro and F17, garnered a great deal of love from users, especially from the generation of trendsetters and this has since been the reason that OPPO has continued to push the boundaries and make a product that allows our users truly stand out.

Establishing new benchmarks, OPPO’s expertise lies in bringing industry first features to its end consumers and OPPO’s F series has been a testimonial of the same by offering smartphones that are a perfect blend of future ready technology, innovation and style. Launching in India soon, OPPO F19 Pro series will take forward the legacy of the F series with future ready technology