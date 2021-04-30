OPPO announces entry into Chile and Columbia markets, bringing its innovative technology to more users

New Delhi: Leading global smart device brand OPPO announced today its official entry into the Chilean and Columbian mobile device markets, through which it will provide its innovative technology, products, and services to a growing number of users. The movement marks the latest step in OPPO’s expansion into Latin America, following a series of achievements in Mexico which began in 2020 when the brand first entered the Latin American market.

“Latin America represents an important role in our global market development plans. With growing mobile Internet connectivity in the region and relatively high smartphone penetration rate – especially in Chile and Columbia – we are excited to be entering these new markets where we can bring our innovations to more users and partners,” said Scott Zhang, Overseas Business Lead at OPPO.

“Since first tapping into the Mexican market in 2020, we had launched several products and have become one of the fastest growing brands in the country, recording growth of 78% between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. This month, we are bringing our first Reno product, to Mexico, which will create even more choice for consumers here. We have big long-term ambitions for the Latin American market, where our goal is to become the region’s leading smartphone brand,” said Figo Zhang, CEO of OPPO LATAM.

OPPO’s breakthrough into Latin America is one of many success stories in its global expansion. Since it first began international operations in 2009, OPPO has gone on to establish an official presence in more than 40 markets across 6 continents worldwide, collaborating with local partners to bring its leading products and services to millions of users. To date, OPPO has formed partnerships with over 80 network operators in these markets, including a series of partnerships with the likes of América Móvil, Vodafone, KDDI and Softbank. These partnerships have helped OPPO gain traction in their respective markets and have contributed significantly to its global development.

Seeing a promising future in both the economic and technological development of the Latin American market, OPPO will continue to invest in the region, widening access to its products and services for more people worldwide.