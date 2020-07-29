New Delhi: OPPO, the leading global smart device brand is geared up to announce the new storage variant for its best selling F series smartphone, the OPPO F15. Previously available in stellar 8GB+128GB combination, the smartphone will now be available in 4GB+128GB combination. OPPO F15 is a perfect combination of premium design and impeccable performance. It not only matches up to the customer’s daily usage demands, but also their style, enabling them to flaunt their coolness quotient.

A design marvel, OPPO F15 weighs only 172g with just 7.9mm thickness, making it one of the slimmest designed and trendy looking smartphones in its price segment. Its amazing features and its trendy design make it the perfect smartphone choice. Widely appreciated by consumers for its sleek and lightweight design, the OPPO F15 fits comfortably in one hand and slips into the pocket without feeling bulky. Secured with a fast In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 that provides a smooth unlock experience, fast charging support with 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 that charges the phone to 50% in mere 30 minutes of charge and a 4000 mAh big battery, OPPO F15 offers users longer hours for a hassle-free experience.

OPPO F15 comes equipped with a 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quadcam that delivers superior shots even at much wider angles. The 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and new algorithm behind the AI Video Beautification feature provides customized beautification adjustments, which optimizes facial details. With a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio combined with an FHD+ AMOLED Screen that has a 2400 x 1080 resolution, the OPPO F15 offers an ultra-clear and immersive viewing experience.

The exquisitely designed smartphone will be available in 3 stellar color combinations Unicorn White, Lightening Black and Blazing Blue. The smartphones memory can be expanded up to 256 GB with a dedicated 3 card slot and is powered by MediaTek P70 facilitating a smoother smartphone experience. It will also receive the latest ColorOS 7 update soon which will ensure consumers get the most refined and natural smartphone experience. The new OPPO F15 4GB + 128GB will be available across online and offline platforms starting 27th July, 2020 at just Rs.16,990/-

