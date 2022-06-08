Operationalization of Ayurveda Centers in 35 Cantonment Board Hospitals and 12 Military Hospitals of AFMS

New Delhi :In order to extend the benefits of Ayurveda to residents of Cantonments, including families of Armed Forces personnel and civilians, Ayurveda centres in 35 out of 37 Cantonment Board Hospitals and 12 Military Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services have been made operational. This initiative would further popularize the traditional Indian Ayurveda system of medicines to a larger community.

Ministry of Defence and Ministry of AYUSH have worked in collaboration to make these Ayurveda Centers functional. In order to support this initiative, Ministry of AYUSH has provided Ayurveda Doctors to be deployed at these Ayurveda Centers.

As on date, Ayurveda centres have been made operational in 35 out of 37 Cantonment Board Hospitals and 12 Military Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services. Remaining two Ayurveda Centers of Cantonment Boards at Shahjahanpur and Jabalpur are planned to be operationalized soon.

List of 37 Cantonment Board Hospitals

Agra Allahabad Bareilly Dehradun Mhow Pachmarhi Shahjahanpur* Jabalpur* Badamibagh Barrackpore Ahmedabad Dehuroad Khadki Secunderabad Dagshai Ferozepur Jalandhar Jammu Jutogh Kasauli Khasyol Subathu Jhansi Babina Roorkee Danapur Kamptee Ranikhet Lansdowne Ramgarh Mathura Belgaum Morar Wellington Amritsar Bakloh Dalhousie

* Will be operationalized soon.

LIST OF 12 MILITARY HOSPITALS OF AFMS

Army

(a) Base Hospital Delhi Cantt – Western Command

(b) CH (WC) Chandimandir – Western Command

(c) CH (CC) Lucknow – Central Command

(d) CH (SC) Pune – Southern Command

(e) CH (EC) Kolkata – Eastern Command

(f) MH Jabalpur – Central Command

(g) MH Jaipur – Sothern Western Command

(h) 166 MH, Jammu – Northern Command

(j) 151 BH, Guwahati – Eastern Command

Navy

(a) INHS Asvini, Mumbai

Air Force

(a) CH (AF) Bangalore

(b) 11 Air Force Hospital, Hindon

Earlier, Two MoUs were signed by the Ministry of Defence with Ministry of AYUSH, one for starting Ayurveda Centres at 37 Cantonment Hospitals and another for starting Ayurveda Centres at 12 Military Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services.