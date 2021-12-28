Operational Guidelines For Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme For Textiles Finalized

New Delhi : Government approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, with an approved outlay of Rs. 10683 crore over a five year period, to promote production of MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles in the country. In this regard, the Operational Guidelines has been finalised and uploaded at http://texmin.nic.in/services/operational-guidelines-production-linked-incentive-pli-scheme-textiles-promoting-mmf-and

Ministry of Textiles will accept online applications under the PLI Scheme for Textiles w.e.f. 01st January, 2022, through PLI portal https://pli.texmin.gov.in/mainapp/Default. The application window will remain open from 01-01-2022 to 31-01-2022.