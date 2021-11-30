Opening of Technical Bids for Auction of Coal Mines for Sale of Coal

New Delhi : The auction process of eleven coal mines under second attempt of 12thTranche of Auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and second attempt of 2ndTranche of Auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957for sale of coalwas launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on September 27, 2021. The last date of submission of Technical Bid was November 29, 2021. As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents were opened today (November 30, 2021) 11:00 am onwards at Ministry of Coal, in the presence of the bidders.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders.A total of 7 (seven) bids have been received for 4 (four) coal mines. Mine-wise list of bids received is appended below:

Sl No Name of Coal Mine No of Bids Beheraband North Extn 2 GondbaheraUjheni East 1 Lalgarh (North) 3 Tokisud Block II 1 Total Bids 7

A total of 7 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process as per the following list:

Sr. No Name of the Bidder No of Bids Submitted Auro Coal Private Limited 1 JSW Steel Ltd. 1 MP Natural Resources Private Limited 1 Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd. 1 Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited 1 Virtuous Mining Limited 1 Twenty First Century Mining Private Limited 1 Total Bids 7