OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Search Version to Compete with Google

OpenAI has launched SearchGPT, an advanced version of ChatGPT designed to compete with Google by providing real-time answers. This feature allows users to get quick responses linked to relevant web sources, eliminating the need for traditional search engines.

SearchGPT combines the natural language interface of ChatGPT with up-to-date information, including sports scores and news. Unlike standard ChatGPT, which requires manual browsing, SearchGPT directly delivers information and images from web sources.

Currently, SearchGPT is a paid service for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with plans to roll out to waitlisted users and eventually all Free users. It integrates data from third-party search engines and partnered providers for an optimized search experience.