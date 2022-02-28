OP DEMO AND INTERNATIONAL CITY PARADE

New Delhi : Visakhapatnam witnessed an enthralling Operational Demonstration by the Indian Navy and a colourful International City Parade on Sunday evening at RK Beach. The event conducted as part of the ongoing Multilateral Exercise MILAN 22 saw an overwhelming response from the people of the city. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Guest for the event.

The Operational Demonstration showcased various operations by the Indian Navy including special operations and sky diving by Marine Commandos, rescue operations by naval helicopters and fly-past by naval aircraft. The sky diving demonstration was the show stealer, where six divers landed next to the dais and presented a memento to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister addressed the audience on completion of Operational Demonstration and extended a warm welcome to all the international participants from the visiting Friendly Foreign Countries and lauded the Indian Navy for selfless service to the nation.

The International City Parade included smart marching contingents from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, visiting navies, NCC, SCC, Sainik School Korukonda, AP Police Department, AP Fire Services and Veterans. The dazzling dance performances by cultural troupes and tableaux by AP Tourism Dept, celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, kept the audience captivated throughout the event. The spectacular Horn Pipe Dance Show by the Cadets from Sea Cadet Corps, dance on the theme ‘Global Peace’ by students of Navy Children School, Tattoo Ceremony by the Indian Naval Band and a grand Dance Finale by artists showcased the cultural vibrancy of India and added colour to the City Parade. The event culminated with a spectacular laser show, fireworks and illumination by naval ships at anchorage including INS Visakhapatnam, which was dedicated to the ‘City of Destiny by the Chief Minister earlier in the day. The Operational Demonstration and International City Parade left the local populace mesmerised.