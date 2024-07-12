Onsite Review and Executive Committee Meeting held for National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), Lothal, Gujarat

Under the Sagarmala programme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) is developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. This world-class facility aims to be an international tourist destination, showcasing India’s maritime heritage from ancient to modern times through an edutainment approach utilizing the latest technology. An onsite project progress review meeting, chaired by the Joint Secretary of Sagarmala, MoPSW, was held on 11th July 2024 at the NMHC project site in Lothal, Gujarat. This was followed by an Executive Committee meeting on 12th July 2024 at the State Guest House in Ahmedabad. Representatives from MoPSW, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), MoC, MoD (Navy & Coast Guard), Ministry Of Earth Sciences (MoES), and the Government of Gujarat attended these meetings.

The Government of Gujarat has allocated 400 acres of land in the Saragwala village for NMHC and has also undertaken the development of external infrastructure for the project. This includes the completion of 1.5 km of road from Saragwala village to the NMHC project site, laying of 17 km of transmission lines, funding the setup of a 66 kV GIS substation, and the provision of Narmada water supply and storage tank. Additionally, a contribution of Rs. 150 crores has been made for the development of basic internal infrastructure for the project.

The physical progress for Phase 1A of the project is around 55%, with all gallery tender packages awarded and tenders for Phase 1B expected to be awarded by July 2024. The tendering process for the remaining phases is currently underway. The maritime complex will feature one of the world’s tallest lighthouse museums, the world’s largest open aquatic gallery, and India’s grandest naval museum, making it a significant international tourist destination.

The project, which commenced in March 2022, is being developed at a cost of around Rs. 4500 crores and will include several innovative and unique features. These include a Lothal mini recreation to replicate Harappan architecture and lifestyle, four theme parks (Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park, and Adventure and Amusement theme park), and fourteen galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage from the Harappan times to the present day. Additionally, there will be a Coastal States pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of India’s states and Union Territories.

This project is expected to significantly boost tourism and drive economic development in the region.