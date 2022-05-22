Online ticket sale the first T20 international cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium from June 1

Cuttack: The online booking of tickets for the first T20 international cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium here would begin from June 1.

The tickets would be sold through the Paytm application.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera announced this at a Press conference on Friday. Earlier, an OCA meeting was attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary R Vineel Krishna and Commissioner of Police Saumendra Priyadarshi.

Some tickets would be sold in offline mode too at the OCA ticket counters on June 9 and 10, Behera said.

Team India is going to clash with the Proteas in the first match on June 12.