Online registrations for Yuva Sangam (Phase V) commence for participation

The registration portal for Phase V of Yuva Sangam, under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), was launched today by the Ministry of Education. Yuva Sangam is an initiative by the Government of India to strengthen people-to-people connect between youth belonging to different States/UTs of India. Interested youth in the age group of 18-30 years, mainly students, NSS/NYKS volunteers, employed/self-employed persons, etc. may register through the YUVA SANGAM portal to participate in the forthcoming Phase of this unique initiative which was launched in 2023. Registrations will be accepted till 21st October 2024.

Detailed information is available at: https://ebsb.aicte-india.org

The idea of a sustained and structured cultural connect between people of different regions was mooted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on 31st October 2015 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. To crystallise this idea, the EBSB programme was launched on 31st October 2016. The origins and evolution of EBSB along with activities, special initiatives and campaigns organised under the programme are available in the e-Book (https://ekbharat.gov.in/JourneySoFarCampaign/index.html)

Yuva Sangam, launched under EBSB, takes forward twin elements of Panch Pran – Strength in Unity and Pride in Legacy. The initiative aligns with key themes in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by focusing on experiential learning and imbibing knowledge of the rich diversity of India on a first-hand basis. It is an ongoing educational cum cultural exchange with celebration of diversity at its core wherein participants gain an immersive experience of diverse facets of life, natural landforms, development landmarks, engineering and architectural marvels, recent achievements, and the opportunity to interact and deeply engage with the local youth in the host State/UT.

Twenty eminent institutions across India have been identified for Phase V of Yuva Sangam during which participants from these states/ UTs, led by the nodal HEI of the state/UT, respectively, will be visiting their paired state/ UTs.

List of Paired States

Maharashtra and Odisha

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh

Jharkhand and Uttarakhand

Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

Bihar and Karnataka

Gujarat and Kerala

Telangana and Himachal Pradesh

Assam and Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan and West Bengal

During Yuva Sangam tours, multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas- the 5 Ps viz; Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology) will be provided to the visiting delegation over a period of 5-7 days (excluding travel days). The previous phases of Yuva Sangam have witnessed massive enthusiasm with registrations crossing 44,000 in the last Phase. Till now, 4,795 youth across India have participated in 114 tours in various phases of Yuva Sangam (including the pilot phase in 2022).

Yuva Sangam, which exemplifies the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, is organised collaboratively with the support of participating Ministries/Departments/Agencies and State Governments. This includes M/o Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism, Youth Affairs & Sports, Information & Broadcasting, Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER), and Railways. Each participating stakeholder has distinct roles and responsibilities for implementing the programme. The selection of delegates and end-to-end execution of the Yuva Sangam tours is done by nodal Higher Education Institutes (list at Annexure); which drive the initiative.

Annexure

Pairing of States / UTs and HEIs for Yuva Sangam Phase-V

S.No.

State 1

Name of HEI

State 2

Name of HEI

1

Maharashtra

IIM Mumbai

Odisha

IIT Bhubaneswar

2

Haryana

CU Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

IGNTU, Amarkantak

3

Jharkhand

IIT Dhanbad

Uttarakhand

IIT Roorkee

4

Jammu & Kashmir

IIM Jammu

Tamil Nadu

NITTTR Chennai

5

Andhra Pradesh

SPA, Vijayawada

Uttar Pradesh

IIIT Allahabad

6

Bihar

CU of Bihar, Gaya

Karnataka

IIT Dharwad

7

Gujarat

IIT Gandhinagar

Kerala

IIIT Kottayam

8

Telangana

Maulana Azad National Urdu

University, Hyderabad

Himachal

Pradesh

NIT Hamirpur

9

Assam

Assam University, Silchar

Chhattisgarh

IIM Raipur

10

Rajasthan

IIT Jodhpur

West Bengal

IIEST, Shibpur