Online applications invited from Pharmacists for opening Janaushadhi Kendra in 651 districts of different States/UTs

New Delhi : With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government. Under this scheme, there are already more than 9000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functional across the country. The Government has set a target to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups

With this objective, the Government has approved the proposal of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of PMBJP to invite online applications for opening of new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts of different States/UTs.

This scheme provides an excellent opportunity of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. Under PMBJP, an incentive of Rs. 5.00 lakh is provided to the Jan Aushadhi Kendras as financial assistance and one-time additional incentive of Rs. 2.00 lakh (as reimbursement for IT and Infra expenditure) is provided to Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened in North-Eastern States, Himalayan areas, island territories and backward areas identified as aspirational districts by NITI Ayog or if opened by Women Entrepreneur, Ex-serviceman, Divyang, SCs & STs.