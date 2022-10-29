Ongoing Activities of Coal Ministry Under Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal is actively undertaking Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022. During this campaign, special attention is being given to field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries/Departments for monitoring and implementation of the campaign.

Cleanliness drive is being carried out the coal fields across the country. More than 1949224 sq. ft. space has been cleaned till date under special campaign initiatives and 3644.34MT of scrap has been disposed of generating a revenue of Rs. 18.546 crore. The space freed up from scrap and waste disposal is being used for various purposes like additional parking space, office sitting arrangements, storage, wider passages , horticultural activities , beautification etc.

This campaign is not only creating a lot of enthusiasum in offices and colonies but positively impacting the work culture of the staff members.

A Blood Donation Camp was organised by the Ministry of Coal at Shastri Bhawan on 28.10.2022 and good number of employees have come forward to donate blood.