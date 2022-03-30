ONGC to undertake 2D Seismic Survey for appraisal of 70,000 line km of Indian Offshore up to Exclusive Economic Zone boundary

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will undertake two-dimensional (2D) seismic survey of the un-appraised areas of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The decision has been taken recently by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, to impart impetus to exploration in offshore areas through National Oil Companies (NOCs).

Director General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) has entrusted ONGC to carry out 2D Seismic Survey in Offshore areas up to EEZ of India involving Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation (API) of 70,000 LKM of 2D Seismic Data in three sectors; Western, Eastern and Andaman Offshores within two years. The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has also approved that DGH will reimburse the cost of this to ONGC.

ONGC has already started preparation for acquiring the proposed 2D Seismic Data on fast-track. A Vendors’ meet with all prospective Marine Seismic Data Acquisition companies is scheduled on 1 April 2022 to showcase the objective of Seismic Survey, Acquisition Parameter and expected deliverable from the proposed seismic survey in Offshore Sectors in un-appraised areas up to EEZ. After incorporating the interactions with Vendors, a tender will be floated.